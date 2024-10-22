UN representatives meet Jamaat chief

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and the UN Human Rights Adviser Huma Khan held a courtesy meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Bang;adesh Jamaat-e-Islami central office in the capital at 11:30am on Tuesday during which they exchanged views in a very cordial atmosphere.

During the meeting, they shared opinions about the overall situation of Bangladesh in a cordial atmosphere.

The UN representatives expressed interest in various aspects of the reform proposals presented by Jamaat-e-Islami. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman also highlighted different aspects of the reform proposals.

Also present at the meeting were Jamaat-e-Islami’s Deputy Ameer and former MP Professor Mujibur Rahman, member of the central executive committee Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Secretary of the Central Publicity and Media Department Matiur Rahman Akand, and central executive committee member Principal Muhammad Shahabuddin.