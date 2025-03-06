Tarique-Mamun acquitted from money laundering case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun from a money laundering case charge.

They were sentenced to seven years’ of imprisonment by the High Court in this case.

A four-member tribunal, led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, issued this order, said the defendants’ lawyer Adv Md Maksud Ullah.

On December 10, 2024, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal in the case following a petition by Mamun.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on October 26, 2009, with Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka, accusing Mamun of laundering Tk 20.41 crore to Singapore.

According to the case statement, Mamun received the amount from Khadija Islam, chairman of Nirman Construction Company Ltd, in exchange for awarding the contract for an 80MW power plant in Tongi.

On July 6, 2010, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Tarique Rahman and Giasuddin Al Mamun.

The court framed charges against them on August 8, 2011.

During the trial, testimonies from 13 witnesses, including FBI agent Debra Laprovette, were recorded.

On November 17, 2013, Dhaka Special Judge�s Court-3 acquitted Tarique Rahman but sentenced Mamun to seven years in jail with a Tk 40 crore fine.

Following the verdict, the ACC filed an appeal on December 5, 2013, against Tarique Rahman�s acquittal.

The High Court accepted the appeal for hearing on January 19, 2014.

After hearing both appeals, the High Court on July 21, 2016, sentenced Tarique Rahman to seven years in jail and fined him Tk 20 crore while upholding Mamun�s conviction.

Mamun later challenged the High Court verdict in the Appellate Division.