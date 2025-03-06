Foreign Adviser off to KSA to attend OIC meeting

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to join a special session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

The extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Friday, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The session is expected to discuss the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as address concerns over the proposed annexation of Gaza that would result in the forced resettlement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.

Touhid Hossain is expected to return to Dhaka on March 8.