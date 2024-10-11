Shah Abdul Karim Folk Festival held in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Baul Shah Abdul Karim Folk Festival-2024 was held in London with the participation of more than half a hundred artists in a splendid atmosphere.

It was organized for the first time by Aryan Film and Globe TV at the Brady Arts Center in London.

The program was hosted by UK BD TV cultural director and festival committee secretary Helen Islam, Suprabha Siddiqui, Hafsa Islam, Sheikh Nurul Islam and Matiur Rahman Taj.

Baul Shah Abdul Karim songs, zari-sari, songs were performed by more than half a hundred artists at the festival.



At the event, the Folk Festival Committee presented special awards to 9 distinguished individuals for their special contribution to London’s socio-cultural and community.

They are Anwar Chowdhury, Ahbab Hossain, Alaur Rahman, Sheikh Aliur Rahman, Siraj Haque, Jyotsna Islam, Aklu Mia, Mahi Ferdous Jalil and Tajrul Islam Taj.

Former British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury, Chair of Newham Council of Britain Rahima Rahman, London Barking and Dagenham Council Mayor Councilor Moin Quadri, Former Speaker of Tower Hamlets Ahbab Hossain, Expatriate Liberation War organizer Accountant Mahmud A Rauf, Community Leader Siraj Haque, Former Mayor of Redbridge Council Jyotsna Islam, Founder Chairman of Channel S Mahi Ferdous Jalil, Greater Sylhet Community UK central convener Mohammad Mokis Mansoor, poet Mujibul Haque Moni, prominent businessman Akhlu Mia, Councilor Sam Islam, Councilor Faizur Rahman Chowdhury, Councilor Mujibur Rahman Jasim and Bangabandhu Cultural Forum UK organizing secretary Shah Shafi Qadir and other leaders spoke among the invited guests on this occasion.