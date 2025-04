Trump says ‘my policies will never change’ as markets plunge

President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to stick to his policies as new US tariffs triggered sharp falls in global stock markets, and he pledged investors in the country would benefit, reports AFP.

“To many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before.”