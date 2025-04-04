Doctors deliver only half their potential: BMU Director

The state of healthcare in Bangladesh’s public hospitals continues to be a matter of concern, with Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) and Dhaka Medical College Hospital often at the centre of discussions.

Thousands of patients visit BMU’s outpatient department daily, yet many leave feeling neglected due to what they perceive as a lack of commitment from doctors.

On a recent visit, a patient named Arman (not his real name) from Rupganj, Narayanganj, shared his ordeal.

“I have to stand in a queue for hours just to get a ticket. Even after receiving treatment, standing for such a long time makes me feel worse,” he said.

Several patients in the cabin block expressed frustrations over the irregularity of doctors’ visits. One patient said, “My doctor hasn’t come in nearly a month.”

While some patients acknowledged receiving satisfactory treatment, the complaints outweighed the praise.

A System Under Pressure

BMU Director Brigadier General Mosleh Uddin Noman admitted to UNB that the hospital struggles to meet patients’ expectations.

“It is very difficult to satisfy patients. We cannot claim that we are providing services perfectly, as there are many areas where we have shortcomings,” he said.

When asked about the most pressing concerns, he identified cleanliness as a key issue.

Besides, he highlighted the severe shortage of ICU beds. “We have only 30-32 ICU beds, but there is a long waiting list with about 1,100 patients waiting for a bed,” he explained.

The director also stressed the need for better utilisation of the hospital’s advanced medical equipment and the expansion of outpatient services to reduce waiting times.

Doctors Not Reaching Full Potential

While talking to this correspondent, Brigadier General Noman said that doctors at BMU are not delivering even 50% of their potential service. “I don’t need more staff, but if the current staff provided proper care, the pressure on the system would decrease significantly. However, they are not offering full service to the patients, which is why the difficulties persist,” he remarked.

When asked why doctors fail to perform to their full capacity, he pointed to dissatisfaction over salaries.

“They claim that the salary they receive is insufficient to support their families, which is why they are not providing the full service. But if they gave 100% of their effort, the number of complaints from patients would be much lower,” he said.

Hospital Resources & Staffing

BMU is a vast institution with 1,165 doctors, 1,304 nurses, 484 officers, 775 Grade 3 staff, and 1,143 Grade 4 staff.

Besides, there are 226 temporary Grade 3 and Grade 4 staff members.

The hospital has 1,859 beds and approximately 200 cabins, serving an average of 5,500 patients in the outpatient department daily.

Despite its scale, BMU faces funding constraints, including for patient meals.

“The budget for three meals a day for each admitted patient is only Tk 175. It is not possible to provide three quality meals with that budget, but we are providing what we can,” the director said.

Delayed Treatment for July Movement Victims

Patients injured in the July movement remain on the 4th and 5th floors of BMU’s cabin block, with around 50 of them awaiting referral for treatment abroad due to severe injuries. However, delays in the referral process have left them frustrated, alongside complaints of inconsistent medical attention.

Mohammad Shakil (19), one of the injured, described his suffering: “The bullet entered my abdomen and exited through my rectum, and the nerves in my left leg were severed. As a result, my bowel movements are often blocked, and I have to use a colostomy bag. If the blockages persist, I may face lifelong complications.”

Mohammad Shuvo (21), who suffered shrapnel injuries to his eye, head, and body, fears permanent blindness. “One of my eyes is permanently damaged, and I was referred abroad for treatment. There is still a plate inside my eye, and if I don’t undergo surgery soon, I will lose my sight permanently,” he said.

Isme Azam (20), whose injuries left him nearly blind and with mobility issues, recounted a harrowing experience. “The police and the Awami League threw me in front of Ashulia police station. My right eye is completely destroyed, and my left eye is blurry. I also have problems walking due to injuries in my legs and lower back. I have been waiting for a month to be referred for advanced treatment abroad, but I was told that my papers haven’t been sent to the ministry yet.”

Another injured patient, Selim (17), alleged negligence from his assigned doctor. “Our doctors don’t visit us properly. My doctor, Ibrahim Siddique, has not visited me for 28 days.”

When contacted, Dr Ibrahim Siddique refuted the allegations, stating, “We conduct visits in the morning, but the patients are not available. I will not discuss this over the phone.”

Director’s Assurance

Addressing the concerns of the injured July movement patients, Brigadier General Noman assured that they were being attended to by duty doctors. “All the patients, including those injured in the July movement, are being visited by duty doctors. If they have any concerns, they can speak to the nurses, who are always available,” he said.

Regarding the delays in sending patients abroad, he clarified that the matter was in the hands of the ministry. “Once their work is completed, they will be sent,” he added.

The director acknowledged the limitations of BMU’s system. “I am working on every sector. I feel that I am unable to do more because solving issues that have been ongoing for years cannot be fixed in two months. I am trying my best, and since this is an autonomous institution, we must work according to our own plans.”