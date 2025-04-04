‘Dhaka seeks Hasina’s extradition in first Yunus-Modi meeting’

Dhaka has requested the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the matter while speaking to BSS.

Alam said the 30-minute meeting was “very constructive and fruitful,” with both leaders discussing various issues of mutual interest. Among them, Bangladesh raised concerns over Sheikh Hasina’s provocative remarks reportedly made from India.

The discussion also touched on longstanding issues such as border killings and the Teesta River water-sharing agreement. This marked the first official meeting between the Indian premier and Bangladesh’s interim government head since Prof Yunus assumed office.