Bangladesh becomes BIMSTEC chair for two years

Bangladesh has received the BIMSTEC chairmanship for the next two years from Thailand.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra handed over the BIMSTEC chairmanship to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the end of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday, reports BSS.

Upon receiving the chairmanship from the Thailand premier, the Bangladesh chief adviser made a statement of acceptance, focusing on an inclusive and action-oriented BIMSTEC and outlining Bangladesh’s vision and priorities for the regional group.

He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing regional cooperation and development.

Leaders of BIMSTEC member states unanimously adopted the Bangkok Declaration and the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision, a strategic roadmap aimed at guiding the organisation toward sustainable development and deeper economic integration.

The BIMSTEC comprises seven countries of the Bay of Bengal region – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The changeover of chairmanship takes place during the Summit whereby the member state chairing BIMSTEC hosts the Summit and hands over the chairmanship to the member state next in alphabetical order