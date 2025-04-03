former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s press conference held in London

It has been reported that miscreants from BNP-Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal carried out a terrorist attack on the residence of former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury in Pathantula, Sylhet on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, causing extensive damage.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury spoke to journalists from print and electronic media in London, strongly condemning and protesting this heinous attack and vandalism.

The press conference, chaired by UK Jubo League Joint Secretary Jamal Ahmed Khan, was attended by UK Awami League Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Office Secretary Shah Shamim Ahmed, Jubo League General Secretary Selim Ahmed Khan, Vice President Mahbub Ahmed, Joint General Secretaries Dilwar Hossain Liton, Zubair Ahmed, Hafizur Rahman Selim, London Awami League leader Mamun Kabir Chowdhury, Hafiz Zilu Khan, and South London Awami League General Secretary Nazmul Islam.