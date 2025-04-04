CA proposes four-point agenda for BIMSTEC cooperation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday laid out a four-point proposal to enhance cooperation under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), as he addressed the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

In his speech, Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of empowering youth, noting the proactive role of Bangladeshi youths in challenging long-held governance norms. He urged BIMSTEC nations to tap into the energy and innovation of the region’s young population.

The chief adviser also called for a more inclusive approach to the use of Artificial Intelligence and other Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, particularly in connecting sectors like farming, education, and healthcare — especially for the region’s vast small-holder communities.

He further proposed strengthening collaboration in the knowledge domain, encouraging member states and communities to freely generate, share, and innovate across borders to build collective capacity.

Another key proposal was to create a wider eco-system where non-government actors can partner with BIMSTEC in addressing shared challenges, including public health crises, natural disasters, and climate change.

“Time is not on our side. We have to transform, not just make transition,” Prof Yunus said, reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to a “three Zeros” vision: Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero Carbon.

With Bangladesh set to take over the BIMSTEC chairmanship for the next two years, Prof Yunus expressed hope of welcoming all BIMSTEC leaders to Dhaka during this period.