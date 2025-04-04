Sylhet abuzz with Eid holidaymakers

Tourists have flocked to Sylhet’s popular destinations during the Eid holidays, proving a boon for those involved in the tourism industry.

Hundreds of visitors from across the country have been making their way to various tourist spots in Sylhet, including Sada Pathor in Companiganj, Jaflong in Gowainghat and Lalakhal in Jaintiapur.

Many tourists were seen travelling in groups, while others were accompanied by family members.

After spending the day enjoying the scenic beauty, visitors return to their destinations by evening.

Jaflong, known as the “Daughter of Nature,” has witnessed a surge in visitors eager to experience its breathtaking landscape.

As in previous years, Sylhet’s tourist spots have become a major attraction for travel enthusiasts during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, drawing people from different regions.

Hundreds of visitors have been thronging Jaflong daily, bringing the area to life with their presence.

The influx of tourists has revitalised the tourism sector in Gowainghat upazila, with all major attractions bustling with activity.

Even on the third day of Eid, large crowds were observed at various sites, where visitors from across the country enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and rivers.

Apart from Jaflong, other tourist spots such as Bichanakandi, Swamp Forest Ratargul, Pantumai Waterfall, Jaflong Tea Garden, and Mayabi Waterfall have also drawn significant numbers of tourists.

Md Ahad, a tourist from Dhaka, shared his excitement about Jaflong’s picturesque landscape, stating that the combination of hills, rocks, and crystal-clear water left him mesmerised.

Like him, many others have come with family and friends to immerse themselves in nature’s beauty.

According to local traders, hundreds of thousands of tourists have visited Sylhet’s attractions since the first day of Eid, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

“Eid has brought in a surge of tourists, and business is thriving,” said one of the traders.

This year, as expected, tourists have flocked to Sylhet’s Sada Pathor, Jaflong, Lalakhal and tea gardens.

Addressing security concerns, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (Media), Saiful Islam, assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure visitors’ safety.

“Police patrols are active both inside and around the entertainment spots. If any issue arises, we will respond immediately,” he said.

Besides, the local administration in Companiganj upazila has been actively overseeing security and management at Sada Pathor.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizunnahar stated that they are working to ensure a safe and well-managed experience for tourists.

Local police and Ansar members have been deployed in the areas to maintain security.

“Around 1,500 boats have transported tourists to different spots without any incidents. The entire area has been filled with a festive atmosphere,” she added.