EastHands Hosts Final Charity Capacity-Building Workshop to Empower Local Communities

London, 10 October 2024 – EastHands proudly held its final charity capacity-building workshop today at the London Bangla Press Club in East London. The event, attended by over 30 participants, marked the culmination of a series of targeted training sessions aimed at equipping staff, trustees, volunteers, and committee members with the skills necessary to strengthen their community engagement and support services.

This initiative, funded by Tower Hamlets Council, forms part of EastHands’ ongoing mission to foster collaboration and compassion, serving as a beacon of hope for those in need across East London. By enhancing the skills of their team, EastHands is committed to improving the quality of services provided to residents and ensuring that the community is better connected to the resources available to them.

Objectives of the Capacity-Building Workshop:

Skill Development for Community Engagement: Equip staff, volunteers, and trustees with the tools to effectively engage with the community and address local needs.

Enhanced Support Services: Strengthen the team’s ability to assist residents by connecting them to essential resources for comprehensive support.

Project Management and Fundraising: Develop skills in project management, fundraising, proposal writing, and outcome monitoring to increase service efficiency and impact.

The workshop was facilitated by third-sector specialist Shweb Ahmed and chartered accountant Muhit Uddin, who guided participants through key aspects of community service delivery. Attendees, including EastHands’ Chair Nobab Uddin, Trustee Bablul Hoque, CEO ASM Masum, and several prominent volunteers and coordinators, engaged in a range of activities designed to boost their capacity to serve the Tower Hamlets community.

Certificates of Completion were presented to all participants in recognition of their dedication to the cause. The workshop featured a keynote speech from EastHands Chair, Nobab Uddin, who remarked, “This workshop represents a key step forward in our journey to empower our community. By investing in the development of our team, we ensure that we are better equipped to meet the needs of East London’s most vulnerable residents. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient community.”

The session was attended by a number of notable figures, including Trustee Bablul Hoque, CEO ASM MASUM, volunteer coordinator Rumana Afroz Rakhi, football coordinator Ahmad Chowdhury Babu, volunteer Saleh Ahmed, Alaur Rahman khan Shaheen, ambessor Poly Rahmam, Advisor Mohammed Jahedi Karol, Jouralists Rahmat Ali, rezaul Karim Mridha, Khaled MASUM Roni Zakir Hussain koyes, Khasdruzzam Khasru, Anowsrul Islam Ovi, Waled bin Khaled, Kinu Miah, Abdul Quader Chowdhury Murad, Waliur Mazumdar, Shahin Miah, Azizul Ambya, Riaz Uddin, Joynul Abedin Joy, ikther Miah and others

Join Us in Building a Stronger Community

EastHands invites the community to join in its mission to foster resilience and empowerment through knowledge, skills, and compassion.