House of Commons Seminar urges Bangladesh to hold inclusive elections

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A seminar on democracy, human rights and good governance in Bangladesh was held at the British Parliament’s House of Commons on 8 April 2025. Organised by the Chair of the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh, Honourable Conservative MP Bob Blackman, the event drew attention to the urgent need for inclusive elections involving all political parties, including the Awami League.

The seminar was chaired by the Honourable Lord Carlile KC, a senior British politician, distinguished jurist, and UK government terrorism advisor. Speakers included former Labour MP and current Reform Party parliamentary candidate Simon Danczuk, alongside leaders from political parties, community organisations and human rights groups across the United Kingdom.

In his opening remarks, Lord Carlile stressed that the international community would not consider any election credible without the participation of all political parties. He urged all stakeholders in Bangladesh to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process.

MP Bob Blackman reaffirmed his commitment to the Bangladeshi community, highlighting his efforts to protect their rights and calling for sincere measures to guarantee that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and impartial.

King’s Counsel John Cammegh, renowned for his role in Sierra Leone’s Truth and Reconciliation process, contributed via a written statement read by Lord Carlile. In his message, Cammegh cautioned against the establishment of an International Criminal Tribunal against the former government, arguing that such tribunals often serve political motives and deepen societal divisions. Instead, he advocated for creating a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to foster national unity.

Former Amnesty International official and University of Essex Professor Abbas Faiz expressed concern over the ongoing human rights violations in Bangladesh, particularly the persecution of opposition parties and minorities.

Representatives of minority communities also spoke at the event. Haradhan Bhowmik, from the United Hindu Alliance, called for the release of prisoners, including Chinmoy Das Brahmachari, and appealed for global efforts to end the oppression of minorities. Prashant Bhushan Barua, former president of the International Buddhist Association, urged political parties to address violence and anarchy.

From the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Dr. Zahid Hussain, UK BNP President Abdul Malek, and UK Swindon BNP General Secretary Sumon Roy highlighted the challenges faced by their party members, including imprisonment and oppression over the past fifteen years. They called for immediate parliamentary elections to restore democratic stability.

The seminar witnessed emotional testimonies, notably from Pappu Saha, a direct victim of recent violence, who submitted evidence of his assault and property destruction to UK parliamentarians.

Over a hundred political activists, community leaders, and human rights advocates attended the event, underscoring widespread international concern about Bangladesh’s political future.