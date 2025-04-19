Fifth anniversary celebration of Dhaka University Club Uk

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Former Dhaka University student organisation Dhaka University Club UK celebrated its fifth anniversary and honoured an alumni member.

The event, organised by Barking and Dagenham Council’s mayor, Councillor Moeen Qadri, was held on 17 April at London Barking Town.

The event started with a welcoming speech from Politica TV Editor Tanvir Ahmed and Third Sector Consultant Bidhan Goswami.

Others who spoke were management council members in greetings: Barrister Anis Rahman OBE, Barrister Chowdhury Hafizur Rahman, Barrister Judge Ashiqur Rahman, Sonali Bank UK Former Deputy CEO Amirul Islam, Barrister Ajay Ray Ratan, Pradeep Majumdar, Jhumur Dutta, Mujahidul Islam, Labani Reza, Ali Benu, Jahanara Polly, Fateha Poly, and Himika Imam.

Teacher Representative, University of London, Risk End Disaster Reduction Department, Professor Dr. Mohammed​ Shamusuddoha, also spoke at the event.

Speakers suggested that Dhaka University should employ ex-students who teach at various universities in the United Kingdom.

Thirty ex-students, including Senior Alumni Barrister Anise Rahman OBE, were honoured for their work and Cooperation with the organisation.

At the same time, the mayor and Club Management Council members presented Patrons AHZ Associates, Golam Mortuza, Samis Studio, and Stonebridge Legal Solutions, Barrister Sanjay Kumar Roy, with honorary Medals.

Also honoured was Dhaka University Club UK Member Nila Nikib for publishing ten poetry books.

Nandita Mukherjee and Sarwar E Alam performed music at the event.

Finally, Barking and Dagenham Council Mayor, Councillor Moeed Qadri, with alumni students, cut the anniversary cake.