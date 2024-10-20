Singer Moni Kishore’s body found his Rampura flat

The dead body of Moni Kishore, a popular singer of the 90s, has been recovered from his Rampura residence in the capital.

Police recovered the body at about 11:30PM on Saturday from his house behind Rampura TV centre.

Rampura Police Station SI Khan Abdur Rahman said, “At 10PM, owner of the house called national emergency service 999 and after that, a police force went to the spot and recovered the body.

Initially police suspect that he has passed away three to four days ago.

The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

Quoting the building owner, SI Abdur Rahman said the owner tried several times to reach Moni Kishore’s phone from morning to night on Saturday, but he did not respond. Later at night, he went to his flat but found the door was locked from inside, and he smelt a bad smell from inside. Then he called 999.

“Moni Kishore lived alone after his divorce from his wife. His daughter lives in America,”said Rampura Police Station OC Ataur Rahman Akand.

As there were no signs of injury on his body, the OC believes Moni Kishore may have died from an illness.

Moni Kishore had sung around 500 songs. He was listed as an artist with Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television but performed infrequently on these platforms.

He was popularly known for his song ‘Ki Chile Amar Bolona Tumi.’