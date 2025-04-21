Dancing with Memory: A Dhamail Night on the Thames



Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Under a crescent moon on a soft spring evening, London’s Poplar Union came alive with the sounds of Dhamail, the soul-stirring folk tradition of Bangladesh’s Sylhet region. Over a hundred guests gathered for the Third Brit-Bangla Heritage Festival, curated by Mukto Arts, which this year focused on Dhamail’s deep cultural and emotional roots.

The evening opened with words from Satyabrata Das Swapan, President of Mukto Arts, followed by Dr. Ashim Chakraborty, who outlined the vision of celebrating Dhamail throughout the year. A panel discussion moderated by Ranjita Sen featured Councillor Jasmin Chowdhury, Nazmul Albab, and Supriya Deb Purkayastha, exploring Dhamail’s role in social transformation and women’s empowerment.

Young performers Snigdha Roy, Rupkatha Dutta, Binthi Das, Brinda Das, and Isha Das, alongside dancers Biroja De, Shreya Goswami, Aroushi Chakraborty, Shatakshi Dev, Rudranil Dev, and Anusha Das, kept the tradition alive. Vocalists from the ensemble Suraloy, including Ranjita Sen, Joyshree Purkayastha, Priyanka Ghosh, Alpana Pal, Supriya Deb Purkayastha, and Shubhangi Dey, filled the hall with layered harmonies.

The highlight was “Dhamail Kotha,” a musical-theatrical piece written and directed by Dr. Ashim Chakraborty and narrated by Deep Roy. It featured performances by Amit De, Gauri Chowdhury, Mayukhjeet Chakraborty, Laboni Barua, Popikor, and Aparna Bhowmik, supported by musicians Hiranmoy Goswami, Tauki, and Mayukhjeet Chakraborty.

The final group dance, choreographed by Moushumi Samanta and guided by Supriya Deb Purkayastha, featured Sushmita Bhattacharya, Kanika Goswami, Bappi Dam, Soma Ganga Roy, Suma Dey, Rupna Rani Das, and Munni Chakraborty.

Mukto Arts announced upcoming projects, including 15 documentary films, a bilingual publication, and an art feature by Maunimukta Chakraborty, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. These will be preserved in the Tower Hamlets Local History and Archives Library and London’s Idea Store Library, ensuring the sounds of Dhamail resonate for generations to come.