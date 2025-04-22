PBI to investigate domestic abuse case against Pori Moni

Popular Bangladeshi actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, known by her stage name Pori Moni, has been sued by her former domestic helper, Pinky Akter, over allegations of physical abuse.

The case was filed on Tuesday (April 22) at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Nazmin Akter recorded the plaintiff’s statement and directed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the matter and submit a report by May 8.

The case also names Saurav, 28, who resides in the same apartment, as a co-accused.

According to the complaint, Pinky began working at Pori Moni’s residence in March 2024 through a domestic help agency. Though she was initially tasked with caring for one child, she claims she was made to look after two children and handle cooking duties around the clock.

On April 2, Pori Moni allegedly assaulted Pinky following an argument over feeding the child milk instead of solid food.

Pinky claims the actress slapped her repeatedly in the face and head until she lost consciousness. Saurav was reportedly present and encouraged the assault.

Pinky later called emergency services via 999 and received treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital.

She filed a general diary with Bhatara Police Station on April 4 and approached the court after no apparent progress was made.