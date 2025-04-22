Expatriates send $1.96b in remittances in first 21 days of April

Remittance inflows from Bangladeshi expatriates have remained robust, with $1.96 billion sent home during the first 21 days of April 2025, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank.

This continued momentum follows a historic high of $3.29 billion received in March, marking a strong upward trend in remittance earnings.

By comparison, the country had received $1.39 billion during the same period last year, indicating a significant year-on-year improvement. In April 2024, the total remittance stood at $2.04 billion, suggesting that this year’s total may approach a similar figure by the month’s end.

Notably, on April 21 alone, Bangladesh received $85 million in remittances.

The central bank’s data also revealed a notable 28.6% increase in remittance inflows during the July 2024 to April 21, 2025 period, reaching $23.75 billion. This is a sharp rise from the $18.47 billion recorded during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Officials say the surge reflects growing confidence in formal remittance channels and improved incentives for sending money home through official means.