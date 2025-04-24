Ilias Kanchan to join politics

Popular film actor Ilias Kanchan is entering politics and going to announce a new political party.

He himself has confirmed the information.

Ilias Kanchan said that a political party called ‘Janatar Party Bangladesh’ is being brought under his leadership.

The party will officially be announced on April 25 at a hotel in the capital.

There, Ilias Kanchan will announce the name of his new party officially.

In addition to acting, Ilias Kanchan has established ‘Nirapod Srarak Chai’ movement to shape public opinion on country’s road safety for a long time.