Celebrating Bangabandhu`s birth anniversary in Sylhet

Today is the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of Bengali. This day is celebrated as ‘National Children’s Day’ across the country.

On the occasion of the day, the altar of Bangabandhu’s portrait installed in the office of the District Commissioner in Sylhet was filled with tributes. Apart from this, tributes were also paid to the portrait of Bangabandhu installed in front of the Zilla Parishad office. People of different classes and professions are remembering the hero of the freedom struggle with respect and love.

Paying tribute to Bangabandhu’s portrait started from Friday morning. Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Office, District Administration, City Corporation (CCIC), Zilla Parishad, Metropolitan Police (SMP), District Police, Civil Surgeon Office, Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Sangsad District and Metropolitan Command paid their respects.

Various social, cultural and political organizations including Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Volunteer League, Krishak League, Mahila League paid floral tributes separately.

District Awami League acting president Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary and Zilla Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin Khan, Sylhet-3 Constituency MP Habibur Rahman among others were present at the cake cutting ceremony of District Awami League.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Md. Mojibur Rahman, SMP Commissioner. Ilyas Sharif, District Police Superintendent Abdullah Al Mamun, Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad, General Secretary Zakir Hossain, Vice President Abdul Khaliq were present.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Children’s Day, a colorful rally was taken out this morning by the initiative of the district administration. The rally went around various roads and ended in front of the district stadium at Rikabibazar. Later discussion meeting was held at Kabi Nazrul Auditorium.

Various programs are being held in all the educational institutions on the occasion of the day. Discussion meetings, quiz competitions, cultural programs have been organized in various institutions including Shahjalal Science and Technology University, Sylhet Agricultural University, Sylhet Medical University, Metropolitan University, Leading University, North East University, International University, MC College, Government College.