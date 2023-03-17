Watermelon from Bangladesh exported to Malaysia by air-conditioned container first time

An air-conditioned container loaded with watermelons from Bangladesh is being exported to Malaysia through Chattogram seaport today (Friday).

Sattar International located in Halishahar of Chattogram is exporting a total of 13,320 kilogram watermelon to Malaysia in the first shipment.

Replying to a query, owner of Sattar International Abdul Qaium said “We are exporting this watermelons buying from Shibganj of Bogura. Production of watermelons is increasing day to day. If we can catch export market of the off-track product, the country will earn more foreign currency,” he said.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), watermelon has seen bumper production in recent years. In the fiscal year 2021-22, watermelon was produced 5.50 lakh tons while 3.45 lakh tons in FY 2020-21 and 2.50 lakh tons in FY 2019-20.

According to Export Promotion Bureau, no watermelon was exported till the date. Epidemiologist of Chattogram Seaport Plant Disease Control Center Syed Monirul Haque said this is the first shipment of watermelon exported through this seaport.

According to research institutes, there is $2 billion market for watermelons in the world. Watermelons worth $216 crore were exported in 2021. The volume of export was around 77 lakh tons. Spain and Morocco are the highest exporters while America and Europe are the best export destinations.