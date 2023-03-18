BNP’s threat to oust govt turns into joke: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the threat of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders to topple the government has become a joke to the people.

“BNP started hatching conspiracy to oust our government just one month after its formation in 2009. They made repeated attempts to topple the government but they couldn’t do it, rather they have become isolated and have been defeated,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said these while replying to a query of journalists after inaugurating a road construction project in the city’s Mousumi residential area this afternoon.

Hasan said as part of the party’s conspiracy, the BNP played a role in the BDR mutiny from behind the scene.

BNP and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia had involvement with the conspiracy of BDR mutiny, he mentioned.

The minister said Khaleda Zia had left her cantonment house in the early morning on the day of the BDR mutiny and she talked with Tarique Rahman for many times. “We have those records,” he said.

Hasan said the people of Bangladesh are the deciders whether the government will remain in power or not, whether it will discharge the duty of running the country or not.

Through the last general elections, the people of Bangladesh gave the responsibility to AL and its President Sheikh Hasina to run the country till the next election, he said.

“That is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running the country,” he said.

Asked about Mirza Fakhrul’s allegation that AL committed forgery and robbery in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections, the minister said all the shameful incidents which took place in the history of the Supreme Court were done by BNP.

In the past, they kicked the door of Chief Justice office room and this time they snatched away ballot papers to thwart the election process.

“After their defeat in the Dhaka Bar Association elections, they sensed their sure defeat in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls. That is why initially they announced boycotting election and later they snatched ballot papers and vandalized election pandal and all structures,” he added.

He said in 2014 national elections, BNP torched election centers and they carried out such terrorist acts in the Supreme Court.

They should be brought to justice for this reason, he said.

Earlier, while inaugurating the road construction project, Hasan, also lawmaker from Chattogram-7, said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave allocation of around $1.2 billion dollars to remove the water-logging in the port city.

The project work is underway and hopefully the city will not face water-logging in next season like before, he added.

Noting that 75 lakh people are living in port city, Hasan said it will never be possible for the four thousand workers of the City Corporation to keep it clean, if all the city dwellers make it dirty.

“If we don’t throw polythene and house wastes, drainage system will work properly,” he added.

Councilor of Ward No-70 Mohammad Shahidul Alam presided over the function while City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, councilor of reserved women’s seat Shaheen Akhter Rozi, among others, addressed it as special guests.