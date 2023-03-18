Free eye services in Kamolganj

Kamolganj (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : A free eye camp was held at Kamolganj in Moulvibazar.

This free eye camp was organized by Karimpur Islami Jubo Sangh with the overall support of BNSB Eye Hospital and funding from Dutch-Bangla Bank Foundation on Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.

Specialist doctors of BNSB Eye Hospital provided treatment in an eye camp funded by the Dutch-Bangla Bank Foundation in memory of late Dulal Ahmad at Karimpur Government Primary School in the municipal area.

About 700 patients were provided free prescriptions and medicines in the eye camp. 300 cataract patients have been selected for operation and taken to the hospital and their eyes have been fitted with lenses through free operation.