Manager of residential hotel arrested in Habiganj city

Habiganj Correspondent : The body of a woman, Farida Begum (45), was recovered from a residential hotel in Habiganj city. The body of the woman was recovered from Reza Hotel on Cinema Hall Road in the city on Friday (March 17) night.

According to the information of the hotel, the deceased Farida Begum is a resident of Alapur village of Bahubal upazila and the wife of Abdal Mia, the manager of the hotel.

According to the police, when Abdal took the woman to Habiganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital at night, the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Later, Sadar Model Police Station went there and recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Later, Abdal was arrested and taken to the police station.

Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Mortuza said that the hotel manager has been taken to the police station for questioning. The police investigation is going on.