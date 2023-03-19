606 families of Sylhet are going to get shelter project houses

606 more families of Sylhet are going to get houses under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s shelter project.

The prime minister will inaugurate the program of handing over the house keys on March 22.

The concerned said that Fenchuganj, Dakshin Surma, Kanighat and Jaintapur upazilas will be declared as ‘landless and homeless’ by providing land and houses to 606 families of the district.

The Prime Minister will attend the inauguration ceremony of the program of connected to house transfer through virtual medium in Nandirgaon shelter project of Goainghat upazila of Sylhet district.

According to Sylhet district administration office sources, out of 5 thousand 563 landless and homeless families of Sylhet district, 4 thousand 189 families have been provided with land so far. So far a total of 5 thousand 453 houses have been allocated in favor of landless and homeless families.

Out of the 3 thousand 131 houses allotted in the 1st phase, 115 houses in the 2nd phase and 1 thousand 158 houses in the 3rd phase, 1 thousand 128 houses have already been completed. Efforts are underway to declare seven more upazilas of the district ‘landless and homeless’ by June this year.

In this context, the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Mujibur Rahman said, if the process under this project is completed, it is expected that by the end of 2023 Sylhet district can be declared completely landless and homeless free. We are working towards that goal.