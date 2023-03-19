India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that India can use ports in Chattogram and Sylhet if they want.

The Prime Minister said this while Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation, Ram Madhav, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government puts emphasis on regional connectivity which will result in better people-to-people ties.

The PM conveyed her greetings to the Indian Prime Minister during her meeting with Ram Madhav.

The member of the Governing Council of India Foundation highly appreciated the socioeconomic advancement of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hoped that the relation will continue in the coming days.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the event.