Shakib proud to complete his ‘academic graduation’

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has completed his graduation from the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and attended the convocation ceremony at the capital on Sunday.

Just the day after achieving yet another milestone of scoring seven thousand ODI runs where Shakib scored a magnificent 93 run knock that helped Bangladesh to register their biggest win in ODIs over Ireland—the champion all-rounder was seen attending the convocation today.

According to Shakib it was a dream come true for him to be finally able to complete his academic studies.

“Its been so many years since I play cricket and since the beginning my mother used to call me and ask about my studies. Today I am very happy and proud that finally I have fulfilled my dream. I might have achieved a lot in the cricketing field but this was always my dream,” said Shakib during the convocation ceremony.

Shakib completed his school and college from the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP).