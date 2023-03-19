Fire in Lawachara National Park in Kamolganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A fire incident occurred in Lawachara National Park in Kamolganj, Moulvibazar. Officials of the forest department initially believe that the fire on Saturday evening has burnt about one acre of various types of bushes and plants.

The fire broke out at around seven in the evening yesterday in the north-west of the student dormitory lake of Lauachra Forest Department and in the west of Head Bangladesh. Local residents and forest workers brought the fire under control around 8 pm after an hour of effort.

Divisional Forest Officer of Moulvibazar Department of Wild Animal Management and Nature Conservation. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that the fire incident took place under Lauachhara range. Recently, a case has been filed against some miscreants for cutting bamboo from the forest. Maybe they set fire to the forest separately. Initially, it is estimated that around one acre of forest has been burnt. An inquiry committee will be formed in this regard.

Lawachara National Park has 460 species of rare flora and fauna. Among them, 167 species of plants, four species of amphibians, six species of reptiles, 246 species of birds and 20 species of mammals are seen, according to the Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation.

The staff of the forest department says that they do not know anything about how the fire started in the forest. In the evening they suddenly saw the fire and brought it under control. Earlier, in April 2021, a fire burnt about three acres of forest.

General Secretary of Kamalganj Biodiversity Protection Committee Ahad Mia said that before this last year, Lawachhra forest was set on fire. A fire has been set this time too. Fires cause severe damage to forest wildlife and environment.

Lawachhara forest range officer. Shahidul Islam said that it is not known how the fire started in the forest. The fire may have spread from a cigarette fire or may have been deliberately set by miscreants. The amount of damage to the forest should be investigated.