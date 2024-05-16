Two to die for killing woman after rape in Moulvibazar

The court in Moulvibazar has sentenced two people to death for killing a woman after gang rape in Rajnagar upazila of the district in 2018.

At the same time Abarak Mia, son of Mozammel Mia of Chikka village of Rajnagar Upazila and Zainal Mia, son of deceased Hamdu Mia of Dakshin Kasimpur village of Rajnagar Upazila have been fined Tk 1 lakh.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Solaiman passed the verdict on Thursday.

According to case documents, on June 30, 2018, the victim Rasheda Begum was killed after gang raped and her body was thrown in the water.

Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Rajnagar upazila of the district and sent it to a hospital morgue.

Identifying the body, the victim’s brother Abdul Khalid filed a case with the Rajnagar police station.

After the investigation, police filed a charge sheet in the court accusing two people.