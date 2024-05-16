News of looting by ruling party leaders start coming out: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the present dummy government is trying to turn Bangladesh into a country of looters.

He said Awami League leaders and their close associates have siphoned off thousands of crore of taka from the country. Now, Bangladesh’s people are getting information about 393 luxury houses owned by Bangladeshis in Dubai. News reports on 643 properties have been published.

“Who are the owners of these properties? Those who looted banks, embezzled money in the names of Padma Bridge and flyovers, are building houses in posh areas of Dubai. This news has been published today. This news cannot be concealed anymore. The news about looting by the people belonging to the current government is coming out one after another,” he alleged.

Rizvi was speaking at a roadside meeting after distributing leaflets at Shantinagar Bazar area on Thursday (May 16) morning with a call for boycotting upazila elections.

According to the BNP senior joint secretary general, the government has failed on all fronts. Being completely failed, this government has started looting all the financial and social sectors one after another to turn the entire nation into paupers. An intense anarchic situation is now prevailing in every sector. Banks have collapsed after being looted one after another.

“Sheikh Hasina-led government approved banks in the names of her ministers and MPs, and they have looted all those banks. Now, the government is trying to merge those weak and corrupt banks with good banks. They are looting the people’s banks deposits in such a way. People are not allowed to know what is happening inside the Bangladesh Bank. Restrictions have been imposed on journalists so thay they cannot enter the central bank to unmask the looter government,” he said.

The BNP spokesman said, “The present government elected through dummy votes is an occupier government. They don’t have any mandate from people. They don’t need voters’ votes to go to power. He would be upazila chairman who will be chosen by Sheikh Hasina. What is happening in the name of election now is only farce or formalities. So, boycott this election. Those of you who are in Dhaka call your relatives to boycott this election.”

