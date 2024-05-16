Sagar-Runi murder : Report submission deferred for 108th time

A Dhaka court has fixed June 30 the deadline for submitting the probe report in a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 108th extension of the submission deadline.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque on Thursday passed the order after the Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) investigating officer failed to submit the report.

The Sagar Sarowar, a broadcast news editor at Maasranga TV, and Meherun Runi, a senior reporter at ATN News, were brutally murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar in the capital on February 11, 2012.

Their four-year-old son Mahir Sarowar Megh was present at the apartment at the time of the murder.

Runi’s brother Nousher Alam lodged the murder case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. Four days later, the investigation was handed over to Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB).

On April 18, 2012, the High Court, in an order, shifted the case to the RAB for investigation, as the former had expressed its inability to resolve the case.