Heatwave may continue two more days

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reports that a mild to moderate heatwave is currently impacting all eight divisions, including Dhaka.

It may continue two more days. After two days, rain will likely to occurr in Dhaka and some other places on Saturday (May 18).

Both day and night temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly, which may increase discomfort due to higher moisture levels in the air.

According to the BMD, this weather pattern, affecting Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, is expected to continue.

The forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions with temporary periods of partly cloudy skies across the country.

Earlier, the BMD issued a fresh heatwave alert for five divisions for the next 48 hours, commencing from 6:00pm Wednesday.