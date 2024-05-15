Elderly man beaten to death in Moulvibazar

An elderly man was reportedly beaten to death by his rivals over land dispute at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Askir Mia, 60, a resident of Rajanpur village under Hajipur union of the upazila.

According to locals, there was a long standing dispute between Askir and one Misir Ali over a peice of a land. In sequel to it, Misir along with his cohorts attacked the victim when he went to the disputed land around 12pm on Wednesday. Askir and two others were critically injured in the attack.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Moulvibazar General Hospital where the physicians declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Kulaura Police Station sub-incpector Amir Hossen said Misir Ali went into hiding since after the incident and efforts are on to arrest the involved persons.