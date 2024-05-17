Footballer dies in lightning strike in Sylhet

A football player lost his life due to a lightning strike in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet, on Wednesday afternoon at around 4 pm.

The deceased Sabuj Mia (22), was the son of Sogir Mia from the Kendri village of Jaintiapur union.

Tajul Islam (PPM), Officer-in-Charge of Jaintiapur Model Police Station, confirmed the matter.

According to locals, a football team from the Kendri village of the upazila came to play in a tournament at the Goabari football field in Jaintapur upazila. While practicing on the field, Sabuj Mia was struck by lightning.

The audience quickly rescued Sabuj and took him to the Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

A police team went to the health complex to prepare an inquest report, said the OC.