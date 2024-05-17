AL to take country towards prosperity defying conspiracies, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Friday vowed her party will take the country towards prosperity confronting all the conspiracies to give the people a beautiful and improved life.

“Conspiracies hatch every time (during elections) and we overcome that. We have to be cautious to continue the (winning) trend,” she said.

She was addressing the leaders and activists of the AL, who came to her official Ganabhaban residence here, to greet her on her Homecoming Day in the morning.

The Prime Minister said she never thinks what she gets or will get in future rather to build a beautiful future of the countrymen.

“That is our target and we are working to implement it,” she said.

The Prime Minister recalled her homecoming on May 17 in 1981 when she was welcomed by hundreds of thousands of people defying the storm and rain.

She continued that when she returned to Bangladesh in 1981, the country was then run by war criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation and most of his family members.

The Prime Minister said she returned to the country despite she knew she might have been killed so that she had believe in the countrymen and leaders and activists of the Awami League.

“I return to the country as I have strong believed in the people of the country and the leaders and activists of the Awami League,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said she had no experience in running such a big organisation when she took the charge of the AL as its president.

“Now the Awami League has become the country’s strongest, largest and most acceptable organisation among the people,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the AL assumed power for fifth term, she said, adding that her party first came to power in 1996 and then in 2009 to till the date.

“Today’s Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier said her government has changed Bangladesh with massive development across Bangladesh in the last 15 years.

But, the governments after assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975, did nothing for the development of the country and its people.

They rather killed hundreds of military officials and inhumanly tortured and killed Awami League leaders and activists to hang on to power, she said.