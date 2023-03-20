Gulistan blast: RAB dog ‘Cheetah’ receives award

A dog of Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) Dog Squad has been awarded for its heroic performance.

For the first time in the country, a RAB Dog Squad’s dog has been awarded the ‘RAB Director General Award’ for its heroic service during the search work at the damaged building in Gulistan after explosion on March 7. It helped to recover three bodies.

The name of the dog is Cheetah.

RAB sources said Cheetah took part in the search efforts at the building and detected out three bodies there.

The award was given at a programme marking the 19th founding anniversary of RAB and RABb Memorial Day-2023.