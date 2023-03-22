100 kg Baghair caught again in Kushiara river

Baghair of 100 kg was brought for sale in Lalbazar of Bandar Bazar in Sylhet city. It was cut and sold at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (22 March) per kg. Price per kg is 1500-2000 taka. A 100 kg Baghair fish has been caught in a fishing net in Sylhet’s Kushiara river. Which is brought for sale in Lalbazar of the city’s Bandar Bazar.

Fish seller Anwar Hossain said that the fish was caught in Kushiara river on Tuesday (March 21).

Anwar said that the fish is being cut and sold at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Because no one will buy such a big fish. Price per kg is 1500-2000 taka. However, the fish seller did not want to tell how much he bought the fish from the fishermen.

Many people came and saw the news of bringing large-sized Baghair fish to the market; Many are taking pictures on mobile phones. Some are even touching the fish with their hands.

Earlier on March 14, a 150 kg Baghair fish was caught in the fishing net in Jokiganj area in Kushiara river. This fish merchant cut and sold that too.