Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia

Bangladesh suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to strong Russia in their second match of SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship held today (Wednesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

Russia, who are featuring in the tournament for the first time as a guest nation, following suspension by UEFA, took lead early in the very 5th minute. Vasilisa Avdienko provided a long pass to skipper Elena Golik who sent the ball to the net with a perfect right footer shot from the close range.

Elena Golik doubled the lead scoring her second goal in the 45th minute. Taking a shot cross from Anna Sakharova onrushing Elena tapped the ball from inside the small D-box giving no chance to Bangladesh custodian Songggita Rani under the bar.

After the resumption, Anastasia Karataeva further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Russia in the 62nd minute with left footer shot from inside the D-box. Bangladesh custodian Songggita Rani however tried best diving her left, but could not grip the ball.

Russia clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh were totally off-colored as they failed to produce any real move in the proceeding.

Bangladesh will play their next match against India on Friday (March 24) following Russia-Bhutan match on the same day at the same venue.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a flying start as they thrashed Bhutan by 8-1 goals in their tournament opening match.