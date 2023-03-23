AL sees power as scope to serve people: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government considers power as a scope to serve the people, reiterating her steadfast commitment to build developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

“We see the power as a scope to serve the people. It has been possible to make development as the democratic process continues by now since Awami League assumed office after winning 2008 general elections confronting many hurdles,” she said, BSS reports.

The premier was handing over “Swadhinata Purashkar-2023” (Independence Award-2023), the highest national civil award, to nine distinguished persons and one organisation in recognition of outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

She said Bangladesh earlier didn’t see progress much due to hindrance of the democratic process time and again and lack of stability after assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members in August, 1975.

Briefly describing her government’s timely and well planned measures for overall development of the country, she said Bangladesh has achieved the developing nation status from the least developed one as they have never taken any plan on adhoc basis.

“We have taken plan to go ahead keeping intact the status of a developing nation. We have done everything with specific and farsighted plans. We did nothing on adhoc basis. In the case of planning, we always give priority to the people’s welfare,” she said.

The independence award recipients are – valiant freedom fighters Colonel (retd) Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohamnmad Khurshid (posthumous), martyr Khwaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan (posthumous) and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) Bir Bikram under the ‘Independence and Liberation War’ category.

Late Dr Mohammad Mainuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) (posthumous) received the award in the ‘Literature’ category while Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Rakibul Hasan got the award in ‘Cultural’ and ‘Sports’ categories respectively.

Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence got the award in the ‘Social Services/Public Services’ category and Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) and Dr Ferdousi Kadri received the award in the ‘Research and Training’ category.

The Cabinet Division earlier on March 9 announced the names of the Independence Award recipients.

Each award recipient received a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of honorarium.

Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketch of the recipients.

Of the recipients, Dr Ferdousi Kadri expressed feeling on the occasion.

