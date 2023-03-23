Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported four more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 20, 37,986 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.21 percent from Wednesday’s 0.27 percent against the tests of 1,940 samples.

The recovery rate increased to 98.47 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.