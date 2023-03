NHRC-home ministry co-op on HR, rule of law

A high level delegation of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh held meeting with the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday.

They reached consensus on combined efforts in the fields of rule of law and human rights.

Led by its Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, NHRC full-time member Md Selim Reza and other representatives attended the meeting held at the home ministry.

Apart from Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, other high-ups of the home ministry were present.