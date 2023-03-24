Interpol issues red notice against Arav Khan

Interpol has issued a red notice against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive in the police officer murder case.

He is the 63rd Bangladeshi to be in the Interpol’s wanted list.

On March 20, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said that the Interpol has accepted the letter sent by Bangladesh Police to bring back Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of Mamun Emran Khan, the then inspector of special branch of police.

Detective Branch of police on April 11, 2019 pressed charges against Arav alias Rabiul, owner of Dubai’s Arav Jewellers, and nine others in the murder case.