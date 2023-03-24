Rain likely in Sylhet division

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division in the next 24 hours ending 9:00am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of light rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division,’ said a Met office bulletin issued this morning, BSS reports.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 33.5 degree Celsius in Chuadanga, while today’s minimum temperature was 17.2 degree Celsius in Srimangal.

The sun sets at 6.11pm today and rises at 5.58am tomorrow in the capital.