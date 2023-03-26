PM Sheikh Hasina releases postage stamp on Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday released commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of Independence Day.

The PM unveiled the commemorative postage stamp ofTk 10, the opening day cover ofTk 10and a data card ofTk 5at a ceremony at her official residence Ganobhaban, reports UNB.

Later, Sheikh Hasina also unveiled a book, titled “Mujib’s Bangladesh”, published by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali were present on the occasion, among others.