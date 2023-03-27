Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs in first T20I

Bangladesh won the first T20I against Ireland by 22 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Ireland scored 81 run losing 5 wickets in their first T20 International of three –match series. Bangladesh scored 207 from 19.2 overs before rain stopped play. The target revised to 104 in eight overs for Ireland and the match resumed at 5:40 pm.

Taskin Ahmed got four wickets while Hasan Mahmud got one.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling (c) scored 17 runs off 8 balls while Gareth Delany scored height 21 runs.

Earlier, opening batters Liton Das and Rony Talukder gave Tigers a blistering start as the openers created 91-run partnership in the first seven overs before Liton dismissed after scoring 47 runs off 23 balls. Rony Talukdar scored 67 runs off 38 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan was not out with scoring 20 runs.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first.

Bangladesh squad: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland squad: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Craig Young, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Ben White.