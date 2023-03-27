Ramzan 2023: Food items to relish during Iftar

Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month in the religion of Islam, has finally arrived. It marks the beginning of the month-long fasting period.

During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day — a pre-fast meal at dawn called ‘sehri’, and a post-fast meal after sunset called ‘iftar’. Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water followed by a light and nutritious meal. However, there are also some special dishes made only during Ramzan and enjoyed at Iftar get-togethers.

Here’s a list of the best Iftar meals to try:

1. Hara Bhara Kebab

Hara bhara kebabs are perfect for vegetarians. This evening snack is made with spinach and gram dal, which is high in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals.

2. Seviyaan

Made in a number of ways, this delightful dessert is not just super easy but also quite versatile. It is made using vermicelli and milk. It’s creamy, easy to make, and most importantly, delicious.

3. Biryani

One can never get bored of the classic mutton biryani served with salan. Why not make your Iftar meal fulfilling and healthy with biryani?

4. Mohabbat ka sherbet

Mohabbat ka Sherbet is a rose-flavoured milk-based drink. One can also add watermelon chunks to it. Many carts can be found selling this refreshing drink during the month of Ramzan.

5. Cardamom Kheer

No meal is complete without sweets. If you want to add a sweet touch to your Iftar meal, then you should definitely try cooking cardamom kheer. It’s basically a rice pudding seasoned with cardamom and cinnamon.

Don’t forget to treat your taste buds with these mouth-watering dishes.