Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30

Doctors in 10 district hospitals and 20 upazila-level hospitals can start their institutional practice from March 30, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday.

He said, “Initially, they started the process at the respective hospitals as piloting basis. The doctors will provide their services to the patients from 3pm-6pm.”

The minister came up with the disclosure today after a meeting over the isuue.

“We earlier said the physicians can do private practice from March. But now, we are trying to start this process in pilot project from March 30. They can practice from 3pm-6pm. Nurses and technicians will work weekly two days in this project,” Minister Zahid Maleque said.