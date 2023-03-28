President leaves Dhaka for Singapore for medical check-up

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday left Dhaka for Singapore for medical checkup.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:50 pm, reports BSS.

During his eight-day visit, Abdul Hamid is scheduled to have his health checkup at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and eye treatment at Singapore National Eye Centre.

The President is expected to return home on April 5.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abul Momen, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services and senior civil and military officials concerned saw him off at the airport.

The president’s spouse Rashida Khanam and officials concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying the head of the state during the tour.