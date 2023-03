Govt appoints Khalilur as new land secretary

The government has appointed Khalilur Rahman as the new secretary to the land ministry.

The public administration ministry today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Dhaka’s incumbent Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman has been made secretary to the land ministry, replacing land secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, who has been transferred to the public security division under the home ministry, will take charge on March 31.