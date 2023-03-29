5 healthy snacks for binge-watching sessions

While we munch on our favourite snacks while binge-watching series, we must remember to choose healthy options so that they can add nutrients to the boody and make it healthy and fun.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are a great source of healthy fats and protein, making them a great snack for energy and satiety. Choose unsalted varieties to keep the sodium content low.

Yogurt with berries: Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in sugar, making it a great snack option. Top it with fresh berries for a sweet and healthy treat.

Popcorn: Popcorn is a great snack option for binge-watching sessions because it is low in calories and high in fiber. Opt for air-popped popcorn and skip the butter to keep it healthy.

Veggie sticks with hummus: Cut up some carrot sticks, celery, and cucumber and dip them in hummus for a tasty and healthy snack option. Hummus is high in protein and fiber, making it a satisfying snack choice.

Fresh fruit: Fresh fruit is another excellent option for snacking during a binge-watching session. Fruits like berries, apples, and grapes are easy to snack on and packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Source: Hindustan Times